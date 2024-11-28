Here's how to avoid Utah Hockey Club ticket, merchandise scams

SALT LAKE CITY — John and Amanda Griggs run an over 1,000-member Utah Hockey Club Facebook group.

In the group, which formed in Spring, fans gush about their favorite team. But it’s also a place where scammers lurk.

The Tooele couple ban scammers who try to sell fake tickets and merchandise nearly every day.

“We recently removed 20 of them in a week,” John said. “People don’t think about the fact that they’re sending their money in a very unsecure way and that a person can just take off and never give them their tickets.”

He said scammers typically ask buyers to send money through Venmo and usually avoid asking buyers to pay through PayPal since the platform is protected.

As the holidays approach, fans are eager to buy the team’s merchandise. And that means more scammers are on the hunt.

The team’s jerseys, which sell for $200, scammers are selling online for $40-$60.

“Scammers will screenshot a picture of a real jersey and post it online,” John explained. “And then when buyers go to the link — it’s a completely different set up.”

John and Amanda shared a couple oftips when buying Utah Hockey Club tickets or merchandise:



Avoid sellers who are asking for payment through Venmo or another unsecured platform including Cash App, Facebook Pay, and Western Union.

Avoid purchasing jerseys that are on sale for $40-$60

Avoid clicking links that aren’t an NHL site or affiliate site.

“Buy legit stuff from the store at the Delta Center or shop at NHL.com or the Utah team store because then you’re really supporting the team,” John said.