Hill Air Force Base workers worried for future as government shutdown continues

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Union officials in Utah say the state has nearly 34,000 federal workers who will go without paychecks if the government shutdown persists.

Heading into its third day now, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the U.S. Senate in observance of Yom Kippur.

Federal facilities across the Beehive State are starting to feel the effects, including Hill Air Force Base.

Each time a thundering roar rolls over Layton, it’s the sign of a job well done for Ryan Chavez.

“I’ve worked 22 years as a sheet metal mechanic for the F-16 fighter,” said Chavez.

More than that, for him, it’s a reminder of home.

“I’m fourth generation out of my family to work at Hill Air Force Base,” Chavez said. “My grandfather was a World War II veteran, my father was a Vietnam War veteran.”

But now, uncertainty is also in the air - around their base and federal offices everywhere.

“Working for the federal government was an honor, and I don’t know when we became the enemy,” said Brenda Jaramillo.

Jaramillo was born on the base and, with 30 years’ experience working on the base, is now president of AFGE Local 1592.

“We have a lot of people that are afraid,” Jaramillo said. “We have a lot of single parents. We have a lot of people that work paycheck to paycheck.”

Jaramillo thought she’d die on this base. But now, she’s not even confident about her own future.

“They’re saying there’s going to be massive firings while people are furloughed,” said Jaramillo as she showed FOX 13 News her furlough papers.

Along with those papers came an unemployment form. She says that’s not happened to her in past shutdowns.

“It scares you to death,” she added.

Some l,ike Jason Gough, are exempt from furlough – Jaramillo says that applies to those working in the base’s depot.

“I was in a meeting with a colonel today and he said there are a few of us that are very lucky that we are still funded,” said Gough, who’s been working there for nine years. “But any day, that could change.”

“The base, the VA - they’ve been hit really hard - and the IRS,” Gough added. “These are some of the biggest jobs in this state.”

They’re all left worrying and left urging our political leaders to come back to the table.

“It’s time for you to stand up for your people and give them their rights and let them work and support their families,” said Gough.