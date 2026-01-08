Rose Park residents share reactions to deadly LDS church shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — In the aftermath of the deadly shooting outside a Salt Lake City church on Wednesday, residents of the Rose Park neighborhood where the incident occurred are sharing what they witnessed and heard.

Two people were killed and 8 injured in the shooting outside the church near 660 Redwood Road.

A resident named Adrian told FOX 13 News that he had just come home from where and was sitting down to watch television when he heard a barrage of sirens.

"It's pretty usual to hear some sirens, firefighters, but then I step out, and I see all of this, and I'm like, what's happening now?" said Adrian.

Adrian added that while he's used to hearing gunshots and sirens in his Rose Park neighborhood, he's never seen anything on the level of the shooting incident near his home.

"The closest thing is gunshots, the police sirens. like I've mentioned a lot, but something like this of high level, no, I haven't. It's pretty sad to see," he shared.

When asked how he felt about the violence that took place on Wednesday, Adrian hoped it would bring attention to the issues Rose Park faces.

"Honestly, maybe there's like something to note now," he said. "Like more attention to Rose Park, see what's actually happening."