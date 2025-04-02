Hit-and-run of parked pickup truck caught on South Jordan doorbell camera

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are sharing footage captured on a South Jordan home's doorbell camera, hoping someone can help them find the culprit of a hit-and-run last week.

South Jordan Police said they initially received last Tuesday, March 25, around 6:30 a.m. The caller reported a gray or silver Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was driving recklessly.

The concerned driver followed the truck temporarily as it got onto Bangerter Highway.

Later, a home near 10800 S. Topview Road in the Daybreak neighborhood captured video on their doorbell camera of the truck crashing into a parked pickup (seen above).

The video starts as the incident is already underway, but it captures the sound of squealing tires as the suspect's truck pushes the other several feet backward. The suspect drives off with the front of their truck's hood crumpled up.

South Jordan Police said the truck in question will have "extensive" damage to the front and is likely leaking fluid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-840-4000 and ask for Officer Gorman, and reference case number SJ25-8434. They can also message SJPD via Facebook.