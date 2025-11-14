Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hoax threat prompts police response at Utah State University, second at a Utah campus in two days

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Police swept through three buildings after receiving a hoax bomb threat Thursday evening. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

At 5:30 p.m., a bomb threat was reported to the non-emergency university line for Utah State University from an internet VOIP. Out of an abundance of caution, campus police swept three buildings and found them to be clear.

Normal activities resumed after 30 minutes.

This is the second hoax report made at a Utah campus this week. Wednesday evening a swatting call was made for a University of Utah dormitory; no suspect had been arrested at this time.

USU Police state they are aware of similar hoax threats that have taken place at universities across the nation.

