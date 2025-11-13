Heavy police presence at University of Utah dormitory after 'swatting' incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A heavy police presence was at a University of Utah dormitory in Kahlert Village Wednesday evening after responding to a 'swatting' hoax incident.

Police were responding to a report of a possible stabbing in the area; University of Utah campus police note that this was a hoax and believe this to be part of an ongoing wave of 'swatting' calls across Utah campuses this year.

The suspect caller, whose identity if not confirmed at this time, claimed to be a "Jonathan Smith" that had stabbed his girlfriend at Kahlert Village. He then claimed if they did not respond within 20 minutes that he would shoot up the school.

A shelter-in-place order for students was issued as police began conducting sweeps throughout the dorm and escorting students out.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made at this time.

