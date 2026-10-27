Homes evacuated amid gas leak investigation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A natural gas leak forced some Salt Lake City residents to evacuate their homes in Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says Hazmat crews are responding in the area of 1200 East and 500 South after construction workers hit a gas line.

1200 East has been shut down between 400 South and 500 South.

Homes in the area are being monitored for elevated gas levels, officials said. Work is underway to get the leak under control, and approximately 10 homes have been evacuated.

TRAX will continue to operate as normal. As of 12 pm., fire officials estimate closures will remain in place in the area for at least an hour.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, though some people in the area may experience disruptions to their natural gas service.