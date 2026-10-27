Beyond the ice: Utah Mammoth training facility helps boost local business

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Mammoth's new training facility is drawing hockey players and fans from across the region, and nearby businesses said they're seeing the benefits.

Just across the street from the Mammoth Ice Center, Legends Pub & Grill Southtown is welcoming crowds of families, youth hockey teams and their supporters.

Brooks Mandryk, who helps run the longtime family-owned restaurant, said the facility has been a welcome addition to this part of town.

“It's a wonderful part of our neighborhood to have that there and the access and what it generates for us,” Mandryk said.

A hockey fan himself, Mandryk said the announcement that professional hockey was coming to Utah, followed by plans for the practice facility, was a dream come true.

The biggest boost for the restaurant comes when youth hockey teams and their families arrive for games, practices and tournaments.

“One thing we really succeed at is those large groups, taking care of those youth teams,” Mandryk said. “We get them in, we get them out.”

He said it's not unusual to have 20 to 25 people arrive together, with parents gathering at one table and players at another.

“So it's good for business? Absolutely,” Mandryk said.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski also pointed to the broader economic impact, telling FOX 13 News that people are coming to the practice facility from throughout the region, which she said is great for businesses in Sandy.

The Mammoth Ice Center is also building opportunities for people who want to play hockey themselves.

Kristen Bowness, director of youth hockey and amateur strategy for Smith Entertainment Group, said the goal is to make the ice accessible to as many people as possible when the professional team isn't using it.

“Honestly, if you want to play hockey, we want to find a spot for you,” Bowness said.

Since opening Feb. 20, the facility reports 900 participants in its learn-to-skate program, 300 children in its introductory Rookie League and 70 adult league teams.

Programming also includes public skating, clinics, camps, girls' hockey events and opportunities for players of different ages and experience levels.

Bowness said the programs are designed to welcome everyone from children learning to skate as young as three years old to adult players, including one participant who is 89.

For nearby businesses like Legends Pub & Grill, those skaters and their families represent more than activity on the ice. They also bring customers through the door.

For information about public skating, leagues and programs, visit MammothIceCenter.com.