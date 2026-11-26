HOOPER, Utah — In Hooper, some neighbors are working to make sure every veteran buried at the Hooper City Cemetery has a special opportunity to be recognized.

About 450 veterans are laid to rest at the cemetery, so volunteers with the Wreaths Across America effort in Hooper hope to sponsor enough wreaths to honor each one.

"There's a great history of service, I think, to the country here from this small city," said Darryl Sheets, a veteran who lives in Hooper.

Last year, he was involved with the first Wreaths Across America ceremony in Hooper, and is hoping to continue that tradition. He said this year so far, through community donations and a $2,700 grant that Hooper City received, they have secured about 300 wreath sponsorships so far. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 1.

"To teach the generation, the young generation, about those who have served, to remember them," Sheets said. "Each time someone lays a wreath, we say their name out loud and just thank them for their service."

He added that he is very thankful that Hooper City and the mayor committed funds from a grant awarded to the city to help sponsor wreaths.

A ceremony to honor the veterans, place wreaths and remember their service will be held Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Hooper cemetery. The event is open to anyone.

For Shauna Woods, who lives in Hooper, the cause is personal. Her grandfather, Russell Dean Frew, is buried at the cemetery.

"My grandpa served in World War II. He was in the Navy. He just died two years ago at 96," Woods said.

Last year, Woods got to recognize her grandfather through Wreaths Across America.

"It was really special to be able to place that on his grave, and to say his name and thank him because he did so much," Woods said. "It was really special."

"Anyone can sponsor. You don't have to have a veteran, know a veteran," Sheets said. "This is a community-wide project to help really just bring to light those that have served and to help others to remember those that have served and the sacrifices they made," Sheets said.

For Woods, seeing the community rally around the cause left a lasting impression.

"It made me feel really good that people are willing to serve those that served," Woods said.

Sheets said the moment of remembrance is about something bigger than any one person.

"You're not thinking about yourself in that moment, right? It gives you that opportunity to think about other people and the impact that they have had on your life, even if you've never met them before," Sheets said. "Knowing that someone was willing to serve and give time away from their family, it's a great way to say thank you, in a silent way."

You can learn more about sponsoring a wreath at the Hooper cemetery or getting involved here.