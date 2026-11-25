SALT LAKE CITY — A beloved holiday tradition is returning to downtown Salt Lake City for the first time in over half a decade.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Temple Square Christmas lights will once again fully brighten up the holidays, starting Friday.

The free display and activities are open to the public and will be the first since the Salt Lake Temple renovation began in 2019.

The Christmas lights will be on display from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day starting Friday through January 1 at 10 p.m.

Along with the lights, guests are invited to take part in other activities, including musical performances by local community and school groups at the Church History Museum. A Giving Machine will also be available at the museum where visitors can donate.

The museum will also feature Christmas crafts, including a project where children and adults can help commemorate a significant moment in Temple Square holiday history.

“During World War II, the lights on the exterior of the Salt Lake Temple were turned off,” said Church History Museum Director Riley M. Lorimer. “And when they were turned on again after the war, President George Albert Smith commemorated the moment on his 1945 Christmas card. Visitors can recreate that card, which features a photo of the lit temple spires alongside the message, ‘The lights are on again.’ We are excited to celebrate having all the lights back on and encourage visitors to look to the house of the Lord this Christmas season.”