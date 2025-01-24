How DNA helped police arrest a man accused in a 20 year old Utah murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a nearly 20-year-old murder case out of Magna. Mark Nelson Munoz, 53, was arrested Thursday and now faces a murder charge.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News state that in the early morning of August 6, 2005, Jason Royter was found dead inside of his home at 7383 West Paine Road. Detectives at the time said that Royter's girlfriend was the one to find his body in the basement.

Watch: FOX 13's coverage of the murder the day it happened

FOX 13 News Archive: Magna mureder August 2005

An autopsy performed by the Office of the Medical Examiner determined that Jason died from stab wounds to his chest.

It wasn't until 2024 when the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services notified the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit that a CODIS Hit for the case. A CODIS Hit is when a DNA sample uploaded to a database matches a DNA sample from a crime scene.

According to investigators, the DNA sample was a match for Mark Nelson Munoz. He was arrested on January 23, 2025.