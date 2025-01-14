How many people used Utah Transit Authority services in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — New data from the Utah Transit Authority shows that UTA ridership is recovering to pre-pandemic levels faster than the national average. According to the authority, ridership increased 15.5% over 2023.

More than 40 million boardings took place across UTA's bus, rail, light rail, streetcar, vanpool, paratransit, and microtransit. That is 91.5% of UTA's pre-pandemic ridership. Nationally, the ridership recovery average is 79%.

How many boardings happened across UTA?

Bus saw 20,163,298 boardings. That represents a 10.1% increase over 2023.

FrontRunner saw 4,128,459 boardings; a 10.5% increase year-over-year.

TRAX had 13,509,954 boardings. 26.5% increase over 2023's numbers.

S-Line Streetcar saw 454,887 boardings a 24.1% increase.

Paratransit saw 366,096 boardings a 6.6% increase over 2023.

Vanpool- 1,127,566 boardings. 9.1% increase over 2023's numbers.

UTA On Demand say a 36.8% gain with 567,908 boardings in 2024.

What's coming from Utah Transit Authority in 2025?

Utah Transit Authority says they will be bringing more service, frequency, and improvements to their growing ridership. That includes expanding UTA On Demand microtransit service to west Provo, including the Provo Airport in April. A new TRAX station in South Jordan will be opening in time for the Salt Lake Bees opening day.

Another new addition this year will be the launching of a 15-minute service or faster "Go Route buses" in Salt Lake City. That program will be launching in February.

A new Utah Valley Express will be added to BYU's campus in the late fall.

Utah Transit Authority also says they will be installing new ticket and tap machines and upgrading payment technology across the system.