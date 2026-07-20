How one Nephi barbershop is helping the daughter left behind after deadly flood

NEPHI, Utah — In the days after a family of 5 was killed in southern Utah flash floods, a local Nephi business is rallying the family's surviving daughter in her time of need.

Sitting down in a barber’s chair often symbolizes more than just a haircut.

“I always tell people that clients become family. You get to know them and their families,” said barber Shawn Allred.

Over the past four years at Branded Barbers, Allred has grown a big family.

“I’ve seen them go from graduating high school to getting married to having their own kids," he shared.

Provo Fire Captain Spencer Long, who was among those who died in the Wayne County floods, was part of that family.

“He was super down to earth, really respectful, kind," Allred said. "We knew his wife as well; she owned the Summit Spa right behind our other location in Spanish Fork. We did giveaways together.”

Brothers mourn loss of loved ones who died in devastating flash flood accident:

Family mourns loss of couple and 3 kids who died in devastating flash flood accident

When their barbershop learned of the deaths over the weekend, they were devastated.

“I just can’t even begin to imagine that kind of heartbreak," said Allred.

Those at Branded Barbers knew they couldn’t take that heartbreak away, but they had to help their surviving daughter, Lydia, somehow. So they set up a fundraiser at their Nephi location, donating 100% of the shop's profits on Monday to Lydia.

On Monday, the line grew in a hurry. Some who stopped into the store didn’t even get a haircut, while others said they didn’t need one, but wanted one anyway.

Matthew Kaldor saw the shop's social media post, and even without knowing the Long family personally, he responded to help.

“I’m coming in cause I know everything that I’m giving today is going to take care of that little girl at her time of need," Kaldor said.

“I feel like coming out to support here is the least I can do," added Nephi resident Jackson Price.

The barbershop initially set a goal to raise $2,000 and easily hit that mark, and as of 3 p.m., they were up to $2,800 and counting.

It's a testament to the strength of the community that the barber shop and Juab County have built.

“Even if it’s the next town over, we’re all still part of Juab County, and this is how we all are," said Kaldor. "We take care of our own, and we make sure everyone can be lifted up.”