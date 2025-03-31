How parents can help kids deal with emotions after Saratoga Springs child shot, killed

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police said they are still investigating to determine what happened after a boy was found shot to death and his mother critically injured in their Saratoga Springs home on Friday.

As details about the shooting remain unclear, mental health professionals shared what conversations parents should be having with children after the tragic event.

“While [children] might seem OK initially, it could affect them later, and so be watchful and then checking back in,” explained licensed family therapist Amy Himes-Kilgore.

Eight-year-old Eli Painter, a student at Riverview Elementary School, and his mother, 44-year-old Jessica Lyman, were both shot, with Lyman remaining in critical condition on Monday.

“Any time a crisis impacts our schools, everyone that works with the child is deeply affected,” said Amie Sisam, director of student support services for the Alpine School District.



The district explained how it was quick to provide support to students.

“Our focus really is to provide those post-invention supports that help to heal after a traumatic event and help our communities and families and students heal,” added Sisam.

Family therapists say parents should check on their kids after any traumatic event.

“I would ask them questions like how are you feeling about this? Do you have any questions about this or concerns? What feelings are you having as far as when they are identified at identifying as neither sad or scared?” shared Himes-Kilgore.

If children are reluctant to open up, parents should engage in an activity like walking or throwing a ball.

“It could be passing a ball. It could be playing a card game. It could be going for a walk, any of these things," said Himes-Kilgore. "...usually when kids are engaged more in activities, their odds are better that they might respond to questions more they might be more reflective.”

Even with the Alpine School District on spring break, resources have been shared with families, and some have already come in to see counselors, who will also be available when students return to class next week.

Therapists say parents should validate their child's emotions, let them express their feelings, and, if possible, maintain a routine.

“Our goal is to have happy, healthy, emotionally managed students who can thrive,” said Sisam.

Redwood Family Therapy in Saratoga Springs offered these tips for dealing with children after a tragedy:

