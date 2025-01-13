How Utahns can stick with their resolutions and fitness goals

MURRAY, Utah — A local gym is offering solutions for anyone who is falling behind on their fitness goals.

According to experts, most people give up on their New Year’s resolutions by the second Friday of January and only a slim percentage keep chasing their goals after one month.

FOX13 News anchor John Franchi sat down with Austin Peters, a personal trainer at Planet Fitness to ask how people can avoid falling victim to what is now called "quitter's day."

“If you’re doing more weight on the same machine the next week than you did the previous week, that's success,” Peters said. “That means you are growing muscle, you are getting stronger.”

He encourages people to set realistic goals. If someone is looking to lose weight, setting small, achievable benchmarks can be helpful.

“If your goal is to lose weight, half a pound a week, half a pound every two weeks,” Peters said. “They need to be small so they are achievable.”

Over time, those small wins can lead to life-changing results regarding physical health, fitness, and mental health.

“It’s exhilarating,” Peters said. “If you set your goals and are achieving those goals, even day-by-day or week-by-week. When I finish my workouts, I do have a feeling of success.”