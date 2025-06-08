Hundreds of Utahns gathered for the Pride rally to march for LGBTQ+ rights

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people gathered for the Pride rally on Saturday to march for LGBTQ+ rights.

Around 700 people cheered and marched from the Utah State Capitol to Washington Square Park carrying a giant Pride flag.

“It’s my favorite day of the year,” said Eli Archer, a Lehi resident who attended Saturday’s rally.

Pride is something Archer always gets excited for.

“I realized that it’s okay to be who I am, especially growing up in Utah and growing up in an area where sometimes it’s not very accepted to be gay or a part of this community,” said Archer who identifies as pansexual.

People showed up in droves all while Utah passed anti-trans laws that affect things including healthcare, access to facilities, school sports, and housing. In March, Utah became the first state to ban pride and transgender flags at government buildings and schools.

Kiara Smith, a resident of Tooele County showed up with her two daughters, who sat on the grass waving Pride flags. Smith wants to pave the way for her daughters.

“Show up and show them and myself that it’s okay to love who you love and be who you are,” she said. “Not just showing up when it’s convenient or fun but showing up even when it’s scary.”

“Hey hey oh oh, transphobia has got to go!” the crowd shouted.

The Utah Pride Center and Equality Utah are organizing Utah’s annual Pride Rally and March.

The annual Pride Parade through downtown Salt Lake City is set for Sunday, June 8. Officials said prepare for road closures. The route starts at 100 South and West Temple and ends at 300 South and 400 East. The free parade begins at 10 a.m. The Utah Pride Festival opens its gates around noon.

“Be proud of who you are, love is love, love who you want to love and that there will always be a community who will support you and love you and that you’re never alone,” Archer said. “Happy Pride!”