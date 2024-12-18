Huntsville leak repair made, officials working to lift boil water advisory

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Huntsville officials say that they have repaireda leak that caused days of interrupted service for the community. They say they are now working to get the boil order removed for the town.

According to officials, at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday they began excavation on the site that the Cooper Con leak detection company selected as a probable leak site. The site was only around 10 feet from the water treatment plant parking lot. It was 10 feet under ground and under 7 inches of asphalt.

Officials say that the location around the pipe had a significant amount of gravel and the underlying ground was very porous, which lent itself to draining easily. It is believed that the leaked water was joining ground water in traveling undetected into Bennett Creek which is around 150 feet to the east of the leak.

Once the necessary repair parts were obtained the repairs were able to be completed by 2:00 p.m. and the line was pressurized with water.

Today, officials say they will clean their storage tank before filling it with a high dosage of chlorine. Once filled, the taken will be left for some time to kill any potential bacteria before being drained again and partially refilled. This is to comply with EPA and state water quality requirements.

Experts are also taking several daily water samples at locations throughout the distribution system to ensure there is no contamination. Two samples taken Tuesday have already come back clean and bacteria free according to officials.

Officials say the process of lifting the boil order could take several days even though Huntsville and state officials are working to expedite the process.

For those in need of water filling stations or bottled water you can head to the following locations.

Huntsville Maintenance Building:

10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m.

and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Eden Park Bowery:

Available 24 hours

Huntsville LDS Stake center water filling hydrant:

Open morning until evening