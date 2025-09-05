Husband who saved wife in DUI crash leaves 'void' behind

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Many in Springville continue to cope with the tragedy that broke so many hearts this week after Matthew Daines was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver, only after pushing his wife out of harm's way first.

Those close to Daines shared how he was someone everyone loved.

"Truly became one of my best friends,” said Daine’s wrestling coach, Craig Miner. "He was well-loved by everyone, on the mats and off the mats. He was just one of those kinds of kids that was good."

Miner recalled their moments together.

"I don’t think there’s a practice he didn’t give a hug to me, going or coming, that’s just how he was," he shared. "And always told me verbally or by text, ‘I love you,’ that's just how he was, and that’s what we'll miss."

"Hero" identified in deadly DUI crash in Springville:

'Hero' identified in deadly DUI crash; driver tested 6 times over legal limit

Miner is heartbroken for the ones Daines leaves behind. A recent graduate of BYU, Daines was married in July and was devoted to his faith.

"A young couple, such in love, it's hard,” added Miner. “That’s what's hard, to know the void he's going to leave in so many lives."

Despite the tragedy, Miner is grateful for the time he and Daines had together.

"I always told him, I hope when I grow up, I’m just like you.”