BYU phenom AJ Dybantsa named AP preseason All-American

PROVO, Utah — Days after stepping onto the court for the first time in a Cougars uniform, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa is already at the top of the college basketball universe.

The No. 1 recruit who chose to play for the Cougars was named a preseason AP All-American on Monday, joining players who have already achieved immense success in the collegiate game.

Dybantsa earned 22 votes to earn his place on the team, alongside Purdue's Braden Smith, Texas Tech’s JT Toppin, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg and Florida forward Alex Condon.

In his BYU debut during Saturday's exhibition game against Nebraska, Dybantsa scored a team-high 30 points.

Dybantsa announced his decision to suit up for BYU in December, picking the Cougars over programs such as North Carolina and Duke due to head coach Kevin Young's NBA background.

BYU will face North Carolina in another exhibition game Friday at Delta Center, before opening its regular season schedule Nov. 3 against Villanova in Las Vegas.