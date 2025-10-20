Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in overnight crash in American Fork Canyon

UDOT
Timpanogos Highway was closed near the mouth of American Fork Canyon following a fatal accident
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Timpanogos Highway near the mouth of American Fork Canyon on Monday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old man was driving westbound on SR-92 in the canyon when his car left the road at 2:30 a.m. and struck a rock wall near mile marker 9. The unidentified man was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

It's not known what caused the man's car to leave the road.

Both directions of the road were closed until they were reopened at 6:30 a.m.

