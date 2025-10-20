Cookie CEO to cover fines for BYU fans storming field after Utah win

PROVO, Utah — Facing a hefty fine after Cougars fans stormed the field following Saturday's rivalry win over Utah, BYU received a tasty offer from an esteemed alum.

Thousands rushed the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium as the clock wound down in the 26-17 victory, BYU's third straight in the "Holy War." Amid the excitement, it was likely forgotten that the Big 12 Conference would fine the school $50,000 for the celebration.

However, in the middle of all the mayhem, Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan told BYU head coach Kalani Sitake that he'd step up and cover the fine. Sitake then announced the generous offer to his players in the locker room.

In a social media post Sunday night, McGowan wrote "Us donors and fans have our players backs, period."

Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan poses with BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier

In a statement, Crumbl shared why their CEO opened his wallet to make sure the party would continue.

"When [McGowan] learned that no one would be allowed to go onto the field, he offered to personally pay the fine so everyone could celebrate together," wrote Crumbl. "Jason has built his career around creating meaningful moments and he didn't want to miss the chance to help his fellow Cougar fans enjoy one."