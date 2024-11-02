Iconic Ogden grain elevators demolished in early morning implosions

Watch Now
OGDEN, Utah — It took only minutes Saturday morning to bring down two iconic structures that have long stood tall on the Ogden landscape.

In separate explosions, the Farmers Grain Co-Op grain elevators were both felled to create space for new development in the city.

The implosion process began just before 8 a.m., with police closing down nearby roads. After the first elevator went down, the second was demolished about an hour later.

Demolition of the two towers on land owned by the Utah Central Railways began in mid-February.

The grain elevators were part of Ogden's past that catered more to its agricultural past.

