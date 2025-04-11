Iconic SLC bar says goodbye — and puts parts of its past up for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — The end is near for Garage on Beck, one of Salt Lake City’s decades-old bars. Its owner announced this week that it will close its doors on May 31.

“The building will be knocked down,” owner Bob McCarthy said in aFacebook post Thursday.

The permanent closure of The Garage on Beck, at 1199 North Beck Street, a food and music venue, comes just under a year after reopening follwing a fire that tore through its top floor in October 2023.

Garage on Beck fire

Tucked into Salt Lake City's industrial sprawl, the bar is surrounded by a refinery on three sides — a gritty backdrop that only added to its charm. In January, the property was finally sold to the oil giant, bringing the story full circle.

In his Facebook post announcing the closure, McCarthy said he’s closing the bar to focus on the two other downtown Salt Lake City bars he owns: Stoneground Italian Kitchen at 249 E. 400 South and Juniors Tavern at 30 E. 300 South.

McCarthy also added in his post that there is still time to enjoy the bar before it closes for good.

“Tons of music and big celebrations coming in the month of May,” McCarthy said.” Come support my wonderful staff and fill their pockets with cash before they move on to their next chapter. Bar owners, hit me up if you’re looking for staff.”

A few last visits not enough? McCarthy said everything in ‘The Garage’ is for sale, including the bar’s name and website liquor license.

As demolition looms for the beloved north side bar, McCarthy hopes its legacy might find new life beyond its longtime location.

“I would love to see the legacy continue somewhere.”