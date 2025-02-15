Icy conditions force closure of Bangerter Highway

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Parts of Bangerter Highway in the Taylorsville area have been closed to traffic early Saturday due to icy conditions.

Livestream below shows police closing off parts of Bangerter Highway:

FOX 13 News livestream

The Taylorsville Police Department reports southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed from 4700 South to 6200 South.

A storm that moved into northern Utah overnight and into the morning hours has caused some hazardous driving conditions, with those out on the road urged to slow down and use caution.

There is no timetable for the highways reopening.