Inspired crowd roars as Sha Reh walks stage at Granger High School graduation ceremony

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A classmate's incredible story of turning tragedy to triumph was one of inspiration for graduating students at Granger High School as they all took their first steps into their future.

Among the graduating class on Wednesday was Sha Reh, the 18-year-old who lost nearly his entire family in a murder-suicide late last year, but persevered through his own injuries to walk across the stage of the Maverik Center to a giant roar from the crowd.

It's been a long journey for most students who received their diplomas, but even more challenging one for Reh, who lost his vision and suffered severe brain injuries after his father shot him, his mother, and three siblings before taking his own life in the family's West Valley City home in December.

"We say it was tough for us to go through high school and everything, but I couldn't imagine what he's been through," shared classmate Malaka Hussein, "and he's really tough for still going on and graduating with us."

Reh's fellow students in the Class of 2025 were in awe as they saw him walk the stage on his own, dressed in Granger's red cap and gown.

"Very cool to see him go from where he was to see where he is now," said graduate Jadyn Potts.

Graduation is the next step in Reh's journey, who has said that it's all possible because of those who showed up around him when he needed it the most.

"Inspiring to see how much trouble he's gone through, everything he's gone through," Potts added, "and yet he's still pushing forward and going back to school and everything."

And it wasn't only classmates buoyed to see what Reh has achieved.

"It's inspirational what he's accomplished," said teacher Kenny Schmeling. "He's one of the hardest-working individuals I've ever taught in my career of teaching. In his personal statement, he used the word perseverance, and I think that fully describes what he's accomplished and what he's going to achieve in his future."