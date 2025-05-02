Watch Now
Intersection closed following deadly hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead following a hit and run crash in Salt Lake City Friday morning. Currently, 400 South 200 East is closed for the investigation that police expect to continue for several hours.

Salt Lake City police say that around 1:15 a.m., a Gold Cross Ambulance found a man down at the intersection. Despite their life-saving efforts, the man died. The victim's name hasn't been released.

Officers were able to find the suspected driver and vehicle in a nearby grocery store parking lot. According to their preliminary investigation, police say the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

FOX 13 News is in contact with police and will update this article when we learn more.

