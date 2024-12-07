Inversion blankets Salt Lake Valley in smog

SALT LAKE CITY — ‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and if you're in Utah, that means it’s inversion season too.

"It has been really bad,” said Tyler Allan. “I work out by the airport, so driving home, it’s so bad.”

The Allan family lives in Kearns.

"From our backyard, we can [normally] see the whole eastern valley, and [now] we can’t even see a couple miles away from us," he said.

This is Abby Sugden’s first winter in Utah.

"I was a little bit surprised. I remember being so excited to move here and see the mountains; sometimes they're covered," she said.

People are escaping the inversion and fog, taking in the holiday spirit at the Chriskindlmarkt Holiday event at This Is The Place Heritage Park.

"I think these markets are a great opportunity to just learn about different cultures, and have like new experiences and it just brings so many people together,” said Lucie Schoonmaker, who lives in Provo.

Letting the lights shine brighter than the haze.

“You forget about it because of all the wonderful things that you can do here and be able to see,” said Allan.

They're hoping the haze in the sky is a reminder of things we can to help clear the air.

"If you can carpool with people, carpool. If you can walk or take a bus, do your part,” added Schoonmaker.