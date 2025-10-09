Investigation underway following vehicle catching fire in front of Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah — An investigation is underway following a car fire in front of an Ogden home Thursday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire, and investigators say nobody was in the car during the fire.

According to the Ogden City Fire Department, their crews were first called to the fire at around 5:00 a.m. Currently, it isn't known who left the vehicle there or who lit the car on fire.

Investigators are now looking into the incident.