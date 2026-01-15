Iranian-Americans in Utah hope for change amid violent crackdown by Iran government

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — FOX News reported late Wednesday that Iran had closed its country’s airspace, the newest movement amid a violent crackdown by the regime against protesting civilians.

Tensions are still running high as the U.S. has pulled personnel out of some nearby military bases and President Trump has vowed to take ‘very strong action’ should the killings continue.

As the unrest continues, we’re sitting down with Iranian-Americans here in Utah to gain their perspective on the horror they’re witnessing from thousands of miles away.

“The images, the people crying, and you cannot do anything,” said Kata Youn, an Iranian-American now living in Holladay. “You have to have strength, we have to encourage each other.”

Youn and others in this small, tight-knit community have called Utah home for decades now.

“Our family needs a place to be, [so we] don’t forget our customs - because our history is more than several thousand years,” said Seyed Amir Adabkhah.

Adabkhah and his wife have kept their customs and their cuisine alive through their Cottonwood Heights restaurant. Located along Highland Drive, Zeferan Cafe has served up classic Persian dishes since 2015.

“Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world,” Adabkhah said, noting it’s the inspiration for their cafe’s name. “The price is even more than gold, sometimes.”

It’s brought friends and family together in the best of times...and in the worst.

A regular here, Kata Youn is hanging on every movement in the Middle East, and every passing minute. She just visited her homeland six months ago.

“I mean people are just so tired of this government - this evil government,” Youn said. “They don’t care about their own people. The economy is so bad.”

Her mother still lives in Tehran. She’s been trying to call her constantly - but communications are severed.

“She’s older, in a nursing home,” said Youn. “She’s [probably] thinking, ‘Why is she not calling me back for several days?’”

Some of these Iranian-Americans remember a time before the current regime.

“They had life - they had smiles on their faces,” said Mamak Sadeghzadeh, who also resides in Holladay. “You don’t see smiles on people’s faces in Iran anymore.”

They aren’t strangers to witnessing conflict - but say this time feels different.

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” Sadeghzadeh added. “This is a huge demonstration of the people of Iran - and I was waiting for it.”

As they take comfort in this cafe, supporting each other and their loved ones from afar, the Iranian-Americans we spoke with hope that their current home will take action to help those struggling in their distant homeland.

“Please President Trump, please - help Iranian people in Iran right now,” Youn said. “We cannot lose this battle this time.”