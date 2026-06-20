Iron Fire sends smoke across northern Utah, burns 1000 acres in Juab County

EUREKA, Utah — Residents and visitors in northern Utah woke up Saturday morning to smoky skies after a new wildfire broke out overnight.

The Iron Fire was first reported around midnight north of Eureka, and has burned into portions of Juab, Utah, and Tooele counties. It is currently estimated at over 1000 acres, but no structures are currently threatened.

Utah Fire Info says multiple crews were deployed overnight, with additional air support arriving Saturday morning.

While the fire is still under investigation, preliminary findings indicate it is human-caused.

There is a noticeable smell of smoke as far north as Salt Lake and Davis counties, if not further.

As of 7 a.m., the fire is 0% contained.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.