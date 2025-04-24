Irreverent campaign highlights why 'Utah Lake is My Lake'

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — It’s been a defining feature of Utah County that has gone underappreciated for decades. Now, there's a campaign in place in hopes of changing the public perception around Utah Lake.

Called "Utah Lake is My Lake," the Utah Lake Authority is highlighting its work over the years to reduce invasive species like phragmites and carp, and encouraging people to take advantage of the natural resource in their backyard.

With improved water quality and ecology, the lake offers visitors the same great paddling, boating, and other recreational opportunities found elsewhere in Utah. Officials also note that a third of the water that goes into the Great Salt Lake comes from Utah Lake.

“The Utah Lake has many characteristics that make it resilient," said BYU professor Ben Abbott. "The fact that it’s shallow and well-mixed. The fact that the evaporation from the lake creates a local climate that we can enjoy and live in. But the most important factor is what relationship people have with the lake.”

With the campaign efforting to promote visitation, the Authority is improving public access points to the lake and adding eco-counters to allow data to track how and when the lake is being used by the public.