It's been ruff without dog parks for Layton pet owners

LAYTON, Utah — As the largest city in Davis County with more than 84,000 residents, Layton only allows leashed dogs in its parks. Some residents say it's time for that to change.

"The dogs are so important to people," said Layton resident Jennifer Shephard. "They're so valuable for humans' mental health, physical health, and social health."

Shephard often drives to the closest off-leash dog park in Clearfield, which is about 15 minutes away from where she lives. So Shephard created a Facebook group called "Layton Needs a Dog Park" more than a year ago, hoping to get the issue back on the city's agenda.

"I didn't realize Mac's social needs were going to be as great as he demands," Shephard said of her dog.

In a statement, Layton Parks and Recreation Director Dave Price said the city "is always interested in listening to residents and their desires and concerns. The city is presented with a lot of budgetary needs, and we need to fulfill those needs. We're trying to stay financially responsible.

"The city council has not made a decision at this point, but plan to continue the discussion."

In nearby Syracuse, the city built a new dog park in the Spring, something Shephard hopes Layton will move forward with soon.

"The idea really came from the public, we had a lot of people reach out and say, 'We would like to have an off-leash dog park,'' said Syracuse Mayor Dave Maughan. "There wasn't much objection early on except for really the question was where to put it."

Shephard and Mac took FOX 13 News to a Vietnam War Dog Memorial in Layton, where she pointed out a "No Dog" sign.

"I just find that ironic," Shephard said. "Layton needs to become more dog-friendly, given how much they say they respect dogs."

The topic has been discussed at least twice during city council meetings in recent years, and Price said it will be back on the agenda in the near future.