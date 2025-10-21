First Trader Joe's location north of SLC sets opening date

RIVERDALE, Utah — The first Utah Trader Joe's location north of Salt Lake City is finally set to open its doors to customers.

The new Riverdale store, located at 4060 S. Riverdale Road, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, officially marking the grocer's debut in Weber County. Trader Joe's is identifying the store as its Riverdale-Ogden location, the sixth in the state.

"We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Odgen, UT," the company said in a June announcement. "We are proud to be joining the neighborhood and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program."

Through the Neighborhood Shares program, Trader Joe's will donate 100% of its unsold products that "remain fit to enjoy" to non-profit, community-based organizations.

The Riverdale store has hired over 70 employees from the local area and transferred in others from other Trader Joe's locations.

The Trader Joe's expansion into Utah will continue in the near future, with a seventh location announced last week for The Commons at Herriman Towne Center.