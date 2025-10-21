'The Ogdenite' founder turns local pocket guides into biweekly community newspaper

OGDEN, Utah — A new arts and culture newspaper is coming to Ogden.

"If any place can sustain a local paper, it’s Ogden,” said Deann Armes, founder of The Ogdenite.

She started this website and platform a few years ago. Using her love for arts, culture and storytelling, Armes spotlights local artists, events, businesses and happenings on her website, and in her little pocket guides you might have seen around town. The covers feature local artists, and even the advertisers are local too.

Now, Armes is taking on a new challenge. She is working on creating a local newspaper with two issues going out every month.

"Print media and newspapers shuttering across the country, but I really do believe they are the lifeblood of a community,” said Armes.

She bought five newsstands, hoping to commission local artists to paint them.

"These came from a small town newspaper that is shuttering, and someone who worked there had a carport full of them,” added Armes.

She wants to get the paper into people's hands, whether it’s from a newsstand, or to their mailbox.

"We want it to be accessible for anyone in the community, but would encourage donations, for picking up one issue for people who can, and a low monthly subscription fee to have it direct mail,” said Armes.

Angelika Brewer is Poet Laureate of Ogden. It’s a position with the city to be a literary ambassador. She is always working with Armes on the paper.

"Having this newspaper that is celebratory and its focus is aimed at celebrating all of the beauty and wonder that is happening even in little small corners of our community,” said Brewer.

She hopes Ogden's love for local extends to the newspaper too. They hope to get the first issue out in November.

"We support local musicians, we support local artists and businesses, so I can see that welcoming nature in our community already, and I hope that we see that again with the newspaper, having something really centralized,” added Brewer.

Armes hopes for nostalgia and inspiration with every page that is turned.

"There’s something magical about print, and something being in the paper that make it more real than online,” she said.

If you would like to get your copy of The Ogdenite newspaper and become a subscriber, you can learn more HERE.