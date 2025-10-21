Teenager charged as an adult for shooting death of 15-year-old girlfriend in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 16-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend over the weekend in Ogden is being charged as an adult.

Hezekiah Plummer was charged Monday with murder, obstruction of justice, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Ogden Police were called to a home near 3600 Jackson Avenue early Saturday morning, just before 3 a.m., on reports of a shooting. They found the victim, a 15-year-old girl, dead from a gunshot wound to her head.

The witness who called police also lived in the victim's home. He said he heard multiple gunshots that sounded distant, then one that sounded very close. He ran to check if everyone was OK. That's when he said he saw Plummer running up the stairs, saying someone had tried to rob them before running out of the house with a gun in his hand.

The victim's mom later told police that her Glock firearm was missing, and that she had found the box in the victim's bedroom. She said Plummer showed up at their home at 1 a.m. and said he had nowhere to stay, and she let him stay there.

Plummer was later found by police in Davis County, and allegedly had several ounces of marijuana in his possession.

Investigators say they believe he and the victim were the only two people in the bedroom where she was shot, and they found a bullet casing in the hallway. They said they found possible bullet holes on the outside of the home, along with several shell casings a "significant distance up the street," but they do not believe these shots could have killed the victim.

Prosecutors also allege that Plummer disposed of the gun after the fact.