It's official! Herriman welcomes Trader Joe's to the neighborhood

HERRIMAN, Utah — For Herriman residents, it is indeed a lovely day.

Using the sweet, dulcet tones of the great Bill Withers, the city announced in a social media post what has been rumored for months: Trader Joe's is moving into the neighborhood.

The city's Yeti mascot was part of the announcement video, showing the big ball of fluff eating all his favorite TJs snacks, while Withers' classic "Lovely Day" played in the background.

The new store, the sixth in Utah for the fanatically beloved grocer, will be located at The Commons at Herriman Towne Center, sitting at 13400 South near Mountain View Corridor.

Unfortunately, while Yeti was munching on corn puffs, Joe-Joe's and peanut butter cups, he didn't have time to share an opening day for the new store.