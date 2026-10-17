Judge dismisses lawsuit over Park City man's death after crawling into plane engine

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Salt Lake City related to the death of a Park City man after he crawled into the engine of a Plane at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The city's motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice was filed by the parents of Kyler Efinger and representatives of his estate. The order was signed Friday.

The lawsuit alleged the city failed to maintain security and failed to train employees to properly respond to mental health emergencies.

Park City man dies after breaching door, crawling into plane engine at SLC Airport

Park City man identified as person killed in plane engine at SLC Airport

Police disclosed that 30-year-old Efinger was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to Denver, Colorado. At 9:52 p.m., a store manager inside the airport reported a disturbance involving a passenger on the secured side of the terminal. Airport control later told officers that a man went through an emergency exit door.

As officers and employees from the airport started looking for the man, they discovered he accessed the airport's ramp area from the emergency exit. The airport detailed that Efinger ran to the south end of the airport's west runway and crawled into the engine of a plane.

In her ruling, Judge Heather Brereton stated that the complaint did not allege facts establishing a special relationship between the city and Kyler that would create an exception to the public duty doctrine.

Such allegations, she stated, even if proven, would not entitle the family to relief.