Kaysville woman still recovering after finding camera in VASA tanning room

KAYSVILLE, Utah — It's been about three weeks since a camera was found in a tanning room at the VASA Fitness in Kaysville.

"It’s shocking and its hard, but you got to just take it one step at a time and do what you got to do to heal,” said Shalee Hass.

On December 11, she found that camera. She was in the tanning room, and something wasn’t right.

"I kind of noticed that little camera above and I knew that VASA was working on construction and stuff like that, so I thought maybe it’s a sensor for the light and they taped over it because there was like painters tape, masking tape around it,” said Hass.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hass sent pictures of what she found to her husband.

He showed that to the staff at VASA, who immediately came into the room and pulled the device from on top of one of the tanning beds.

"Even when the police came, I still was like, I don’t know if it’s a camera or not. Like it was still just, I was in such shock, that I was like, that can’t be a camera, I was in a space that should have been safe for me,” said Hass.

It's a violation of privacy that she said she is still dealing with.

"I think it’s still shocking every day. I think it’s something that I will have to live with the rest of my life. I think it will always kind of be in the back of my head, like 'is it safe here, is it okay to be here?'” said Hass.

On Thursday, Kaysville Police arrested 68-year-old Kevin Peterson as the suspect in this case. But for Hass, she said this isn't closure.

"I’m glad he was caught, but the damage is done. I think it’s something I’ll have to live with forever and it’s still going to be hard."

Kaysville police say there were 33 victims — including two minors.

"My heart goes out to all the victims, that have also been affected by this because it’s awful. You think you’re alone, but you’re not. I just want people to know that,” added Hass.

She said she is still processing what happened and wants to remind others to be vigilant of their surroundings so incidents like these don’t happen again.