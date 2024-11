SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Students and staff at a Saratoga Springs school were briefly evacuated after what was described as an odor from a ceiling fan Thursday.

The evacuation at Lake Mountain Middle School began after an order due to the unidentified smell, according to the Alpine School District. Students were allowed back into the school after the building was cleared.

The district added that all students were safe during the evacuation and that the school is now on a modified schedule.