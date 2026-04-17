Lawmakers expand audit of Salt Lake City School District to include discipline, licensing oversight

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah lawmakers are expanding an audit of the Salt Lake City School District, adding new scrutiny to how the district handles employee discipline and educator licensing.

The move came during a meeting of the Utah Legislative Audit Subcommittee, where members voted to prioritize and broaden a review already underway.

The expanded scope will examine how complaints involving staff are handled, as well as oversight of teacher licensing, including coordination with the state’s disciplinary body.

Senator Stuart Adams told FOX 13 the decision is driven by concerns about fairness and due process in how discipline decisions are made.

Salt Lake City School District spokesperson Yandary Chatwin said they will cooperate with the review.

“Our priorities are grounded in student well-being,” said Chatwin. “If there are recommendations, we’ll implement changes if needed, and we’re committed to working with the auditor’s office.”

Chatwin added that audits are a routine part of operating as a public institution.

“Being audited as a public institution is a very normal part of the process,” she said. “We’re one of several agencies being looked at, and that’s just par for the course.”

The latest review comes after a 2023 state audit raised concerns about professional conduct and oversight within the district.

The newly expanded audit is in its early stages, and lawmakers have not provided a timeline for when findings could be released.