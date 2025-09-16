Layton grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat

LAYTON, Utah — A grocery store in Layton received a bomb threat Monday evening, according to police.

The Layton City Police Department announced around 7:50 p.m. that there was a bomb threat at the Smith's, located at 1170 E. Gentile Street.

The store was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," police said.

The Davis County Bomb Squad and explosive-detecting K-9s have been called in to help with the investigation. Police are also investigating the origin of the threat.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

