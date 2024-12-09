Layton Police arrest bank robbery suspect after she allegedly calls 911 herself

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say they have arrested a bank robbery suspect following her allegedly calling 911 on herself after they had given up pursuit. 41-year-old Vanessa Rae Hill is now facing charges of burglary, failing to stop or respond to command of police, property damage, reckless driving, and speeding among others.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Saturday Layton Police were called to a business burglary at America First Credit Union on Heritage Park Boulevard. Witnesses reported that a white Mazda crashed into the front of the bank before backing up and driving into the building again. The driver was then seen exiting the vehicle and entering the bank through the shattered door.

Witnesses were able to record what the vehicle's license plate was as well as photograph the scene.

When police arrived they saw a Mazda with a matching license plate leaving the parking lot and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. But the driver did not stop and instead according to police drove 70 miles per hour on Fort Lane which is a 35 mph zone. Police also say the vehicle failed to stop at a red light and was seen traveling on the wrong side of the road multiple times.

Eventually, police say they stopped their pursuit efforts on Interstate 15 due to public safety concerns.

However, moments later Davis Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a woman claiming that someone was in her trunk and trying to kill her. When police made contact with the woman, Vanessa Hill, they found nobody was in her vehicle but her car was the one that had been pursued earlier.

Vanessa according to police was also still wearing a gray hoodie that the bank robbery suspect was photographed driving away from the scene in. A blank America First Credit Union transaction form was also found when police searched the vehicle.