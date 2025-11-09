Lehi fire fully engulfs under-construction apartment complext

LEHI, Utah — A large fire burned quickly through an apartment complex under construction in Lehi early Sunday.

Video below shows aerial view of Lehi fire (Destiny Allred):

Lehi Fire Aerial Video

Flames from the fire could be seen for miles as it burned near Point of the Mountain along Interstate 15.

Photos shared with FOX 13 News show the fire burning through a large building that was under construction. According to witnesses, the building was not occupied, but a great deal of construction had already been completed.

Video below shows fire burning in Lehi (Nat Clark):

Lehi Fire Video

It's not known what sparked the fire or if there were any injuries.

Video shows fire consuming Lehi apartment complex (Nick Oyler):

Lehi Fire Video1

Due to the fire, Minuteman Drive is currently closed at Marion Vista Drive in the Draper area. No southbound traffic is allowed on Minuteman Drive from that intersection.

Shane Cardon Photo shows Lehi fire burning through apartment complex

Nat Clark Photo of Lehi fire at its peak on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

