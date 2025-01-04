Lehi's railroad 'Quiet Zones' soon to be quiet following official notice of compliance

LEHI, Utah — Train horns across Lehi Quiet Zone's railroad crossing will be silenced within seven days of receiving a formal notice of compliance Friday.

Lehi City formally received notice from the Federal Railroad Administration that all at-grade railroad crossings are now within compliance at the Lehi Quiet Zones.

Train horns at these railroad crossings will be silenced within seven days of the formal notice.

"In addition to acknowledging the speedy turnaround by the Federal Railroad Administration, we extend our appreciation for all the efforts by Lehi City, multiple agencies, and Salt Lake City Corporation, particularly the efforts by those within the Public Services Department to resolve this matter," said Mark Stephens, City Engineer.

Trains have been sounding their horns in 'Quiet Zones' since September 30 following the Federal Railroad Administration finding deficiencies that localities needed to address.

Salt Lake City officials are still waiting for approval and have closed an intersection near 1000 West between South Temple and Interstate 15 to address deficiencies outlined by the FRA.