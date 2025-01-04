Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for extended period of time for avalanche mitigation

SANDY, Utah — Skiers, snowboarders and anyone else who ventured up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday may be stuck for some time after the highway was closed for avalanche mitigation.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced the closure shortly after 1 p.m., saying State Route 210 was closed to uphill traffic at the mouth of the canyon, while downhill was closed at Snowbird Entry 1.

A Snowbird spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the resort got 19 inches of new snow on Saturday alone.

Due to the fresh snowfall and the necessary plowing measures, the canyon road saw delays earlier in the day.

Shortly after announcing the closure for avalanche mitigation (which generally includes intentionally triggering controlled slides), UDOT shared videos of one avalanche that ended up covering the highway. They have since been working to clear the snow from the road, which UDOT said is from their mitigation work.

As of 3:15 p.m., UDOT said they do not yet have an estimate on when the highway will be back open.

