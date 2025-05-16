Living Traditions Festival embraces Utah's diverse cultures at perfect time

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend's Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City is the place where you get a taste of different traditions and cultures.

While the three-day event carries into the weekend, Friday was "School Day," where teachers and families shared why the festival matters, especially right now.

“I really like it here,” said second-grader Ollie Lloid with Canyon Rim Academy.

It’s Ollie’s first time at the Living Traditions Festival.

“It’s really interesting to learn about a lot of people’s culture and how they live their lives,” he added.

Second-grade teacher Ashton Saga brought her class to the festival to open their eyes to something different.

“You’re aware of what you’re exposed to. So, the more you’re exposed to, the more your eyes adjust to the world around you," she explained. "That’s all part of it.”

DeJonah Santos has attended the festival since she was 12.

“It’s opened my eyes so much,” she shared.

Santos says when she’s at the festival, she embraces both her African American and Mexican roots.

“In a lot of settings I border one or the other, but in these settings, I feel like I can just be both," she said. "These are both my cultures, this is what I am, you know?”

As for Ollie, he already confirmed that he’ll definitely be back next year.

“It’s really fun and really interesting to learn about that. I’ll be back.”

The Living Traditions Festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Washington and Library Square in Salt Lake City.