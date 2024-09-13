Logan City police investigating threats to Utah middle school

LOGAN, Utah — Officials with the Logan City School District say that there is no threat to Mount Logan Middle School despite threats that concerned some staff at the school.

The school district wrote on their social media that staff recently were made aware of rumors of a former Mount Logan Middle School student saying that he was going to bring a gun to school Friday. However, the student no longer lives in Logan and now resides in the Salt Lake Valley.

Teachers reported the information to administrators who then shared it with law enforcement. The school district says, "As the Salt Lake and Logan police investigated, they clarified for us that the threats in question do not appear to refer to MLMS but to a school in the Salt Lake Valley."

FOX 13 News has reached out to law enforcement to find out which school was being threatened but haven't heard back.

The school district stated their appreciation for students and staff sharing their concerns over the potential threats stating, "We appreciate the students who shared their concerns with teachers, and the teachers who promptly notified Principal Holmgren so the school could coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of the students at Mount Logan Middle School. We are grateful for the partnership we have with the Logan City Police Department, and for their help in ensuring a safe school environment at MLMS tomorrow."

The district says they plan to have a normal day of school today.