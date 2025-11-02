Logan man charged after stabbing fleeing woman in back

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan man is facing multiple felony charges after court documents say he stabbed a woman in the back as she was fleeing from an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Jay Dalton Jones, 20, was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Attempted Aggravated Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and other charges Friday by the Cache County Attorney's Office. This comes after he was booked into Cache County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Booking documents submitted by North Park Police say the investigation began when officers were called to reports of a domestic dispute between Jones and the victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety. The victim was found in Jones' car with a stab wound to the back, as well as a fresh bruise on her face.

Jones told officers he and the victim were engaging in "rough house playing" with his dog on his bed, with the victim falling off and landing on a knife. Jones showed the officers into his apartment, handing them a serrated knife with blood on the tip.

However, multiple witnesses later told police that they had heard some sort of argument, including the victim screaming for help, followed by her running out of the apartment building.

While being treated for her injuries, the victim told officers that Jones struck her as she was running away. Medical staff also reported signs of strangulation, as well as injuries to her ribs.

Investigators with the Cache County Attorney's Office questioned Jones, who initially maintained his story when speaking with police, but later admitted to arguing with the victim about images of women on his phone, stating that he "lashed out" and struck her, causing a black eye.

He went on to state he wrapped his arm around the victim's neck, claiming he was trying to restrain her out of fear the victim "would destroy his stuff." He then went on to admit stabbing her with the knife as she fled the apartment.

Meanwhile, the victim confirmed the details of the argument, stating it had moved to the bedroom and that Jones pulled out the knife, first threatening to harm himself before threatening her in order to prevent her from leaving.

In his first court appearance Friday, Jones was appointed a public defender. He is currently being held in Cache County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday, November 5.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, know that help is available.

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):