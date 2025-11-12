Logan woman seriously injured in Florida car crash, family seeks help

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Logan woman was involved in a terrible car accident in Florida, and now her family is asking for help.

Tamra Kendrick's son Brandon says his mother was visiting family in the area and running errands when she was involved in the head-on crash. The impact pushed her car 75 feet across multiple lanes.

She suffered a long list of injuries, including several fractures, a collapsed lung and a brain bleed. Brandon says Tamra is alive thanks to Good Samaritans.

"A serviceman — an Airman — jumped in and took off his belt and put a tourniquet on my mom's leg, which saved her life," Brandon Kendrick said. "She would have bled out, but civilians, citizens, Airmen, there were so many people that jumped in. That was the first miracle that happened and she was able to get to the hospital, so we feel super blessed."

Kendrick Family

Brandon says his mom had to have her leg amputated and is still in the ICU, but she's in good spirits.

Her husband still works full-time in Utah and will be missing work to travel and be with Tamra as she recovers. Brandon started a GoFundMe to help with costs for her recovery.