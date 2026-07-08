Shelter-in-place ordered after gas leak reported in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for neighboring areas after a gas leak was reported in Sandy on Wednesday afternoon, although officials said there is no current threat to the public.

Watch LIVE below as traffic at Sandy intersection is diverted due to a gas leak:

According to the Sandy Fire Department, construction crews in the area near 9400 South 1300 East struck a high-pressure gas line, causing the leak.

Enbridge crews are on the scene and working to shut down the pipe so it can be repaired.

All eastbound traffic on 9400 South is currently being diverted away from the area, and the road is expected to remain closed until repairs are completed.

Two residential care facilities in the area, as well as immediate residents, have been ordered to shelter-in-place as a precaution. Officials added that the wind is helping to dissipate the leaking gas.

No injuries have been reported.

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